Beach safety officers warn of dangerous Gulf conditions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As tropical storm Cristobal heads north through the Gulf, dangerous surf conditions are on tap for this weekend and beach safety officers are warning all beachgoers to pay close attention.

Even if the weather seems fine on the surface, strong currents and waves can and have proven to be life-threatening for unsuspecting swimmers.

As the surf begins to build, beach safety officers and lifeguards will be patrolling around Panama City Beach to ensure the safety of visitors.

They’re asking everyone to stay aware of the flags; if double red flags are flying, the water is closed to the public, but people should still be aware of single red flags as the surf can still be hazardous.

“I would just advise to stay out of the water when the water is dangerous,” said Will Spivey, the Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach. “Pay attention to the flags, stay out of the water, swim near a lifeguard, like I said we’ll have a lot of folks on the beach, feel free to ask them and just be safe out there this weekend.”

The beach flag system can be found at beach accesses; it is also posted below: