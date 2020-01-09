Beach Safety Director hired in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the Panama City Beach Fire Department continues to grow, it’s also adding a new Beach Safety Director.

Long-time resident and also city parks and recreation employee, Will Spivey, is joining the fire department in this brand new role.

Spivey will oversee the Beach Rescue Program.

Chief Larry Couch says this new addition to his force is a compilation of the city’s lifeguards and the police beach rescue.

He says they’ve been searching for months for the right person to take the head of the safety program and believe Spivey is the right choice.

“The plus with bringing in director Spivey is, he knows the beach, he knows the area, he knows the beach patrol folks from PD, they’ve all trained together, they’ve worked together so this is really a blessing, him taking this program and molding those two entities together,” Couch said.

Couch said Spivey will begin transitioning into his new role starting on Thursday.

