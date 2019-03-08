Beach Police Encourage Residents to Take Part in Neighborhood Crime Watch App
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Maybe you've fallen victim to a package thief, or worse, a home burglary.
Those are the type of crimes Panama City Beach police hope will go down thanks to a virtual neighborhood watch program. Beach police partnered with the free Neighbors and RING apps. Interested residents can download the app and purchase a ring security camera, then join their neighborhood on the app giving them access to monitor activity and share crime and safety-related videos or photos. Residents can also receive real-time safety alerts from law enforcement through the app.
If the resident also uses a RING home security camera, they can share their video with police if they catch crime on camera.
