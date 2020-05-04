Beach police are investigating a parking lot fight that occurred over the weekend

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A video of a fight in Panama City Beach went viral over the weekend causing police to open a full investigation.

Chief Drew Whitman, Panama City Beach Police, said they are reviewing three different videos of the altercation.

“I was made aware of it at about 6:30 this morning, and I assigned one of my investigators to it,” Chief Whitman said. “We have identified one group from the Phenix City Alabama area and we are looking into the second group.”

The altercation occurred in the parking lot of The Ocean Breeze By The Sea Hotel.

The video displays a woman punching and kicking multiple people while in her bathing suit. Others in the video are shown encouraging the woman as she stomps on a man’s head and then flees on a golf cart with others.

Chief Whitman said that depending on the camera angles the actual participants of the fight run between three and five different people and that no arrests have been made at this time.

“As far as we know, none of them are residents,” Chief Whitman said. “We are trying to track down the other party, and then once we have the individuals identified, we will make an arrest on this.”

Individuals in the video appeared to be leaving the beach as they argued in their bathing suits while grasping towels.

The altercation comes fresh on the heels of the beaches reopening this weekend to large crowds after being closed for almost six weeks.

Chief Whitman said that they had three cases over the weekend where they had to go and break up crowds which resulted in people leaving the beach.

“People are finally getting out of their houses but it’s still safer at home,” Chief Whitman said. “We want people to try to adhere to social distancing and most people are.”

Chief Whitman said that his officers have always been a number one concern aside from the pandemic.

“We are always concerned about the officer’s safety,” Chief Whitman said. “We make sure they have the right training and the right equipment.

Chief Whitman said that his officers are staying six feet apart and only coming in close contact with individuals when necessary.