LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Beach City Council moves forward with employee pay study and survey

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are one step closer to finding out if their employees are satisfied with the workplace as they will soon fill out surveys.

They’ll soon fill out surveys now that the council approved two contracts, one to complete a pay study and the other for a company that will conduct the surveys.

The city approved a $10,000 contract with Talent Seekers Inc. to do the work and another $39,000 contract was approved with Condrey & Associates to conduct the pay study.

While all agree this is something that needs to be done, Councilman Hector Solis believes they could’ve waited to make these moves with the heightening concerns of the coronavirus.

“I’m in the property management business so I’m seeing the cancellations that are occurring, not very many but they are happening so we’re going to see some business disruption. Because of that, some of these items I feel can be postponed 3-6 months. None of them were of critical nature in my opinion,” said Solis.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke initially called for the survey and study be done and says putting the contracts off, only delays him and city leaders getting vital information for improvement.

“He was being fiscally responsible and rightfully so between the coronavirus threat and the potential impacts on the economy, it clearly was a legitimate concern but in the big picture of things, it was a small amount,” said O’Rourke.

Both of the projects are scheduled to be completed by this summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay District closed for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District closed for two weeks"

Gov Asa Hutchinson gives update on coronavirus in Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov Asa Hutchinson gives update on coronavirus in Arkansas"

Walmart says they will turn parking lots into drive-thru testing centers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart says they will turn parking lots into drive-thru testing centers"

Cirque Italia comes to Frank Brown Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cirque Italia comes to Frank Brown Park"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/13"

New Oregon COVID-19 rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Oregon COVID-19 rules"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.