Beach City Council moves forward with employee pay study and survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are one step closer to finding out if their employees are satisfied with the workplace as they will soon fill out surveys.

They’ll soon fill out surveys now that the council approved two contracts, one to complete a pay study and the other for a company that will conduct the surveys.

The city approved a $10,000 contract with Talent Seekers Inc. to do the work and another $39,000 contract was approved with Condrey & Associates to conduct the pay study.

While all agree this is something that needs to be done, Councilman Hector Solis believes they could’ve waited to make these moves with the heightening concerns of the coronavirus.

“I’m in the property management business so I’m seeing the cancellations that are occurring, not very many but they are happening so we’re going to see some business disruption. Because of that, some of these items I feel can be postponed 3-6 months. None of them were of critical nature in my opinion,” said Solis.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke initially called for the survey and study be done and says putting the contracts off, only delays him and city leaders getting vital information for improvement.

“He was being fiscally responsible and rightfully so between the coronavirus threat and the potential impacts on the economy, it clearly was a legitimate concern but in the big picture of things, it was a small amount,” said O’Rourke.

Both of the projects are scheduled to be completed by this summer.