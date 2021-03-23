Beach bonfire permit prices have been doubled

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — It will cost you twice as much to get a permit to hold a bonfire on South Walton beaches.

County Commissioners passed an interlocal agreement with South Walton Fire District Tuesday. Bonfire permits issued by SWFD typically cost $50.

After much discussion during beach ordinance workshops, the county will collect an extra $50 for the permits raising the price to $100 each. SWFD Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said to expect the new fee to go into effect within the next 30 days.

“The busiest times of the year for bonfires are June, July, and August, that’s our peak season when tourists are here,” said Sanchez. “I don’t think people will be discouraged from obtaining a bonfire, but we will see how it pans out for the rest of the year, but I do not foresee our numbers dwindling that much.”

Sanchez said the process for applying for those bonfire permits will stay the same.

“If you are interested in obtaining a bonfire, you can contact our office and go straight to our website or you can go to SWFD.org and you can locate the online bonfire application process there.”

You can visit the SWFD website for more information on how to apply for a beach permit.