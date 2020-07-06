BDS to hold workshop regarding return to school in August

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The 2020-2021 academic school year is just weeks away. On Tuesday, Bay District Schools is holding a workshop to discuss how the district will return to class in August. The workshop will be held at the Nelson Building at 11:00 a.m.

Everyone is invited to attend in person or you can watch online via the districts website.

Board members and stake holders will discuss the ideas and recommendations brought forward by the district’s coronavirus task force.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt says they will also discuss mask wearing in schools and the district’s graduation ceremonies.

“All this is a collaborative effort on everybody’s part to come together and discuss it and then on the following Tuesday, one week from tomorrow, the board will make a final decision about how to proceed for next schol year,” said Husfelt.

After the workshop, the district will be sending out a survey to be completed by all parents and employees. This will help them get feedback on the workshop and aid them in making a final decision.