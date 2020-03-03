BDS to bring new STEM curriculum to elementary schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Next school year, elementary school teachers across Bay District Schools will be seeing a new program coming to their classrooms.

“Its a program called Woz Ed,” said Northside Elementary 4th Grade Teacher Suzan Hawley. “Which is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics type program to help students become more involved in technology by starting them in the lower grade levels.”

Teachers and principals got their first taste of the program on Monday, where they had the chance to try out different programs during their first training session.

They even had the chance to code their own robot.

“It was fabulous we had a lot of fun,” said Northside Elementary School Principal Amy Harvey. “It was great to do the hands-on activities.”

Not only is this program creating a new way of teaching and learning stem, it allows students to develop life skills.

“It really implements those soft skills that employers are looking for as well,” Harvey said. “So they have to collaborate, they have to problem solve and they have to think critically.”

Hawley feels that this will benefit her students in one day picking a career path, through learning these skills at a young age.

“They have to solve a problem or they have to develop an idea through technology,” Hawley said. “That just makes them feel more passionate about what they are learning because then they can share that with everybody and maybe help them find that thing in their brain that says ‘when I grow up, this is what I want to do because I learned this certain skill when I was in elementary school.”

