BDS School Board to discuss dress code policy revisions Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Next school year, Bay District Schools is reinstating the district’s dress code policy. The policy was temporarily suspended a few years ago after Hurricane Michael and must go back into effect. But first, the district is looking to make some revisions.

“That [suspension] sunsetted with the last school day so for next year it goes back to that dress code before the hurricane,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

But the district is looking to revise the policy and make it more flexible.

“They’re trying to get away from tucking the shirts in and they’re trying to get away from wearing belts. What people don’t understand is, that is the current policy that’s gonna take place next year unless the board changes that policy,” Husfelt said.

The pre-hurricane policy also required tops to be collared or crew neck and said they must be school colors. Under the new policy, the district will allow them to be any solid color.

“It’s about simplifying it. And at no time at all have we ever talked about requiring uniforms,” Husfelt said.

Under the revised policy, students will also be allowed to wear any color pants. Before the storm, they had to be khaki or blue/navy jeans.

“All principals want are some very standard fine-tuned guidelines to go by so that they don’t have to go around or argue with students or parents,” Husfelt said.

The school board will vote on whether or not to advertise the proposed revisions on Tuesday, June 8th, at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Building.

“If they don’t vote to advertise, then it goes in and next year everybody has got to tuck their shirts in, they’ve got to wear belts, they’ve got to wear their polos that are school colors only,” Husfelt said.

Any policy revisions approved must be advertised for 30 days before coming back to the school board for final approval and implementation which would take place in July.

The revisions can be viewed here: https://app.peachjar.com/flyers/2087978/districts/35457