BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is doing its part to make roadways safer. The school system just opened registration for its summer driver education program.

120 Bay District Schools and public charter school students will be able to enroll in a free drivers-ed class this summer. Students can pick which course they will attend at Arnold or Rutherford High School in June or July.

“We have a morning session, an afternoon session to accommodate students who are working and to be a little bit flexible with their summer schedules so we can have as many participants as possible,” Bay District Schools Director of Secondary Adult Instructional Services Alana Simmons said.

Simmons said a lottery system will be used to determine which students are picked. Registering high schoolers must be at least 15 years old and have a Florida learner’s permit before the first day of class. The first session begins June 5. The second starts June 26.

“Students go for about 4 hours and half of their time is spent in the classroom learning about road signs, parking, all the driving rules,” Simmons said. “The rest of the class is spent on the range in a vehicle practicing with certified instructors.”

Drivers-ed is in its 7th year and Simmons said it’s one of the most popular programs the school system offers.

“Parents would much rather another person teach their student how to drive,” Simmons said.

Students work with instructors to drive around courses for practice. Once they pass the test, students don’t have to take a driving test at the DMV.

“Driving is a critical life skill,” Simmons said. “When students are getting their learner’s permit and then getting their driver’s license it’s an important step towards adult adulthood.”

The school system offers morning and afternoon courses. Registration is available on Bay District Schools’ website.