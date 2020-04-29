BDS officials approve financing plan for new beach K-5 school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools leaders board took action on the financing plans for the new beach elementary school on Tuesday.

The school board voted to approve a $42 million certificate of participation to finance the school, which includes everything involved to run the school from new technology to books.

BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt said it’s an exciting step forward in the process to open the school.

“The new beach school is something that the beach has needed for a long time,” he said. “It’s going to be a fantastic school, we named the principal a few weeks ago, we’re just very excited to get that last part of the puzzle together.”

Husfelt said the school is scheduled to be open for students in August of 2021.