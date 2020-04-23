BDS invites community to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week through thank you cards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Teacher Appreciation Week coming up the first week of May, Bay District Schools is working on a special project to honor all of the area’s teachers working at a distance to continue educating students.

“They are not sitting at home drinking coffee and eating bon-bons during the school day while parents are doing all the work,” said BDS Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik. “They are working right along-side the parents and I would venture to say they are working harder than they ever have before.”

BDS is asking parents and students to write thank you cards for all the Bay District teachers in their lives.

To write a card, you can either download and print a thank you card to fill out by clicking here, or submit one virtually through a google link, which can be found here.

The cards will be shared on social media from April 27 through April 30th, and able to be liked and shared by the community; nominating teachers for different prizes.

“This year more than ever we really want the community to come out, show your support, write a thank you note to your favorite teacher,” said Michalik. “Let us share it, let people like and vote on it and let’s just bathe them in positivity.”

The deadline to submit a thank you card is April 26th.