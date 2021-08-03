BDS holds bus driver open house

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Bay District schools is holding an open house this week to recruit more drivers, to meet demands. With the school year beginning on Aug. 10, the district has been searching for drivers for well over a month.

BDS had to cut courtesy routes due to a limited amount of drivers. Now the district is down about 30 routes from prior years, to a total of 90 bus routes. Through the open house event, Bay District Schools has eight to ten potential drivers currently going through the training and licensing. Once they apply, the process can move quickly.

“I’d say we could do it within two or three weeks,” BDS Transportation Director Michael Carter said. “The goods news is we pay you while we’re training you. But yeah you know in a couple of weeks depending on how serious the client is. If they’re really serious about getting it done and they come in every day, we pay you for the days that you come in.”

Through billboards and other advertisements, Carter said the district generated more interest in the open positions. In the next two weeks, Bay District Schools could have up to 103 drivers, with 13 available to substitute any given day.