LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With Thursday, August 10th signaling the start of the 2023-24 academic school year, Bay District Schools treated all their staff members to free coffee.

At three different Starbucks locations around Bay County this morning teachers, administrators, bus drivers, janitors, and other staff members showed up to get their free caffeine fix.

Bay District Schools partnered with Manuel & Thompson to hand out all these free drinks.

“Our friends at Manuel & Thompson sponsored this last year and so this is year two of being at three different Starbucks locations and offering free Starbucks to all Bay District Schools employees,” said Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik. “It’s a great way to start the day, a little extra caffeine. It’s a busy day today, so we’re very grateful to Manuel & Thompson for sponsoring this fun event for our employees.”

