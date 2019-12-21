BDS and Feeding the Gulf Coast holds pop-up food pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It was a sight that brought tears to your eyes; hundreds of cars lined up at a pop-up food pantry on Friday at Tommy Oliver stadium.

The free groceries are all thanks to Bay District Schools and the non-profit ‘Feeding the Gulf Coast.’

“It means a lot to me and to a lot of people as I see sitting out here,” said one resident picking up food.

‘Feeding the Gulf Coast’ brought 70 thousand pounds of food to the event.

“It’s wonderful,” said Tyree Ceasar, a volunteer at the food pantry. “The families are very grateful, very blessed, some of them were even crying.”

The event served as a kick-off for other food pantries that will be open at Bay High School, Rutherford High, Jinks Middle School and Waller Elementary after the holidays for Bay District Schools students’ families.

“We felt compelled to do this because we knew that so many families are still living in food instability so we wanted to do what we could to help them at the holidays,” said Sharon Michalik, the Communications Director for Bay District Schools.

Volunteers came out to support fellow residents.

“I tried really hard not to cry but when the cars came around I was very moved by it,” said Amy Shaw, a food pantry volunteer.

“It’s very rewarding to see the families and just know that we can make a difference in the community coming back from the hurricane,” said Ceasar.

If you were unable to receive food at Friday’s event, click here to learn about available food banks in your area through Feeding the Gulf Coast.