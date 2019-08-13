BCSO: Wreck on Highway 388 will stall traffic for hours

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic advisory for an area on East Highway 388, near Longbranch and Spring Hill Roads.

A car and tractor trailer crashed and went into the highway’s shoulder just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to Bay Medical by helicopter. Her condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured, according to Marcus Vigil, battalion chief with the Bay County Fire Department.

Diesel from the tractor trailer spilled, and the road will remain closed for the next several hours.

A roadblock is set up at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 388. However, residents can still get through if they live west of the accident site.

If residents live east of Spring Hill Road, they can access Highway 388 from County Road 2301.