Panama City Beach, FL (WMBB) — A Warner Robbins, Ga. man was arrested after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of alleged animal cruelty at a Panama City Beach hotel.

Hotel employees said Thursday that they received a complaint from a guest about a pit bull running loose in the hallway. When they went to investigate, they told deputies they saw a man beating and choking the dog before dragging it back into the room.

A deputy took a statement from the employee and reviewed the security footage of the incident. They then found Christopher Jordan May, 23, in a vehicle outside of the hotel. May admitted to his actions with the pit bull but said “it wasn’t abuse.”

While the dog appeared to have no visible injuries deputies determined charges in the case were warranted. May was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

The dog was turned over to a woman who was with May. She told deputies she was the owner of the pet.

“The abuse of any animal is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford. “I commend the employees of the hotel getting involved and coming forward to report this to us so we could take appropriate action.”