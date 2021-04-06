BCSO: Two arrested in child abuse case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation after it was reported he sexually abused a juvenile.

Christopher Scott Kelley

The BCSO was contacted by a family member of the victim on Monday, April 6, 2021. The family member stated the victim had written a letter to her on April 5, 2021, about the incident, which took place on Sunday, April 4. The family member immediately went to another family member who had responsibility for the child and told her what had happened. Nothing was done to protect the child.

Michelle Tiffany Rocco

BCSO Criminal Investigators confronted Christopher Scott Kelley, 34, of Panama City, about the allegations he had molested a juvenile. Kelley stated it was all “a mistake.” After his interview, Kelley was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious, Molesting a Victim Under 12, and Possession of Methamphetamine. When investigators went to speak with Kelley, he threw a small bag of methamphetamine on the floor in a futile attempt to hide it.

Also arrested was Michelle Tiffany Rocco, 28, of Panama City, on a charge of Child Neglect.