BCSO to host active shooter survival workshop September 14

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will hold an active shooter survival and training workshop, featuring lessons on various emergency situations Saturday, September 14.

Deputy Mario Lupica spoke to News 13 about the interactive workshops, and said they are based on guidelines from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other government models.

Those interested in taking part in the training are advised to RSVP, as space is limited. The training day will have two sessions, one from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., and another from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending or in need of further information can contact Lupica directly at mario.lupica@bayso.org.