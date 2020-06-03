BCSO to hold pop-up food bank in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — the Bay County sheriff’s office will be holding a contactless food giveaway starting at 11:30 A.M. in the Panama City mall parking lot.

BCSO will be joined by all the area police departments as well as community organizations to hold this food bank for the community.

“The need is just great and it is very touching to see how many people are in need,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford. “After seeing the need and having the capability to do that we really are a community service organization as well as a law enforcement.”

All food will be provided by Farm Share which they say have been providing fresh food to each event they have held.

BCSO is expecting 700 plus families to show up to this pop-up food banks based on the attendance at previous events.

“In Callaway we had a family that came on bicycles and had a nice little trailer attached to the bike and we were able to load ’em up and get ’em fed,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford. “So come on foot, bicycle, car.”

Families do not need a car to attend — as long as they have a spot to place the food BCSO is happy to provide. Sheriff Tommy Ford says they have held a few food giveaways prior to Thursdays, but after seeing the continued need from residents, they are proud to continue to help.