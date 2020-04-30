BCSO sees overwhelming need for food distribution

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received massive response from families who need food.

The agency asked families to register to receive free food from the BCSO and Farm Share, a food-distribution non-profit organization.

Initially, the plan was to register 300 families to receive at the first distribution event. By 8 a.m. Friday, more than 700 families had tried to register. Because of the quick response of so many needy families, the number of families that will get food at the first distribution has been increased to 500 families, officials wrote in a news release.

Sheriff Tommy Ford has also decided to plan several additional distribution events in different parts of Bay County.

The 500 families for the first distribution event will receive either an email or a phone call to confirm they are registered, and the date and time and location of the first distribution.

If you have registered your name and number, but did not make the cut-off of 500 families for the first distribution event, you do not need to register a second time. You will be registered and included in the second distribution event.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to take names and phone numbers. Those who need food can register by emailing relief@bayso.org or by calling 850-248-1228 and leaving a voicemail with your name and phone number.

You will receive an email or phone call confirming your registration at a distribution event and where and when it will be held.