BCSO searching for the suspect in Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report around 8:30 p.m. of shots fired on Panama City Beach Thursday.

Deputies say the victim was shot inside of their home off Houston Street and has been transported to an undisclosed hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other, but there is still a threat to the public as the suspect has not been caught by police.

Deputies were not able to give a discription of the suspect, but they did say the getaway vechile was a dark colored sedan.

If you have any information on this case you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.