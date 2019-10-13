BCSO searching for suspect involved in attempted armed robbery

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB)- Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly held a Fountain pastor at gunpoint inside a church early Sunday morning.

Authorities are looking for Rayme Godfrey. Deputies said Godfrey is believed to have held the pastor at gunpoint around 9 o’clock Sunday morning as a part of an attempted robbery.

Officers on the scene said Godfrey was actually waiting inside for the pastor to get to the church. This happened at the First Baptist Church of Fountain on Highway 231.

However, before he could go on with the robbery, he was interrupted. “Luckily a woman showed up at the church pretty quickly, and the preacher told her to call 911, at that point Godfrey fled from the church. We’ve been up here all morning, with our patrol division, criminal investigation division, really every division from the Sheriff’s Office here, out air unit our drone unit looking for him,” said Bay Co. Sheriff, Tommy Ford.

Godfrey is said to be armed and dangerous. Deputies warn you not to confront him if you see him.

Call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts. As of 4:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the manhunt is still underway for Godfrey.