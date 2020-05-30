BCSO responds to robbery threat at Moby Dick’s on Thomas Drive

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people have been arrested after an incident at Moby Dick’s on Thomas Drive.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at around 9 p.m.; Deputies say an argument between four adult suspects and store employees resulted in an altercation. According to authorities, the suspects then made a threat to rob the store with mention of a weapon.

One store employee told News 13 that the suspects threatened to “shoot up” the store, and that there were customers inside at that time which included scared children.

Deputies say they were able to arrest all four suspects upon arrival to the scene and that no one was injured.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the suspects were not in possession of a weapon. All four suspects are confirmed to be out-of-state visitors from Georgia.

They are all in custody and being charged with disorderly conduct. One suspect is also being charged with battery and another suspect is also being charged with possession of Xanax.