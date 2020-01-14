BCSO releases video, images of possible person of interest in murder case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video and images Tuesday of a possible person of interest in a December homicide.

BSCO says the person in the video may be involved in the murder of Edward Kenneth Ross, 30, who was shot in his home on Sunset Drive on December 29.





If you have information on this possible person of interest, you are asked to contact Cpl. Brent Roberts at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700, or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

