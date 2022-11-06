PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping local children in need for the 42nd Christmas in a row through ‘Project 25’.

After a 4 year hiatus, American Muscle Car Club is back to help ‘Project 25’ with their annual car show.

“We’ve been doing this for 21 years,” American Muscle Car Club President Sammy Allen said. “This kicks off Project 25 for the sheriff’s office. Project 25 gives kids toys at Christmas time that don’t get them any other way. It’s a big deal for us. In the last 21 years, we have raised approximately $210,000. Today our goal is 20 grand in cash and toys.”

Robert Beck has been showing his car for Project 25 for over a decade.

“I’ve had this car for 16 years,” Beck said. “It’s a 1940 Oldsmobile. I drive it anywhere it wants to go. It does not go on the trailer or on the hook. If you see it on the trailer, you need to check on it because it’s either broken or stolen.”

Beck is also an elementary school teacher and said this car show is one of his favorites since it gives back to kids in need.

“We drive to raise toys and money for the children and their families, but we don’t get to see the children per say,” Beck said. “But when they come back to me in the classroom and they’ve got that glisten in their eye and they’ve enjoyed their Christmas holiday, they’re safe. They’re well then that’s what it’s all about. That’s the big payday for me.”

If you couldn’t make it to the event on Sunday, the sheriff’s office will be collecting donations up until Christmas Eve.

To make a donation, call (850) 248-2088.