BCSO post storm building repairs continue

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is still working on post storm building repairs after Hurricane Michael, and on Tuesday they received more money to make sure their building is in the best shape for their deputies.

At Tuesday mornings Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved a change order for the sheriff’s office for an additional almost $500,000 worth of building repairs. The total repairs for their building will cost around one million dollars.

Bay County Commissioner, Tommy Hamm, says that a majority of this money will go to mold remediation in the building.

“People take mold different,” said Hamm. “Some people it bothers them some people it doesn’t, so we have to make sure that we don’t have that. Without proper remediation, we won’t get a clearance test that will pass so that is what we are working at right now.”

Hamm says that the county will pay Emerald Coast Contractors for these repairs, but will seek reimbursement money from FEMA.