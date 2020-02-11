BCSO phone lines are down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is not able to receive any incoming phone calls through the 850-747-4700 phone line, officials wrote in a news release. This is a widespread, systemic issue due to a relay carrier being down. This includes the BCSO substation in Callaway.

The BCSO has not been given an estimated time for repair and return of the incoming phone system.

However, 911 services are functioning properly. All emergency 911 calls are being received normally and emergency services are being dispatched as needed.

