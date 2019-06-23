News

BCSO performs water rescue using helicopter

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.-- A number of water rescues taking place this weekend, thankfully, both individuals involved in this rescue were okay. 

It happened near St. Andrew's State Park where officials said a man and a woman were seen struggling in the water. 

Bay County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene right near beach access one. 

The team used a helicopter to drop a buoy and bring the struggling swimmers in the water to safety. 

A deputy swam out to the couple at the second sand bar and brought the woman to shore. 

The man was brought to shore by a bystander on a jet ski.

Deputies said the couple was visiting from Georgia, and they are both okay. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center