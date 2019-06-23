BCSO performs water rescue using helicopter
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.-- A number of water rescues taking place this weekend, thankfully, both individuals involved in this rescue were okay.
It happened near St. Andrew's State Park where officials said a man and a woman were seen struggling in the water.
Bay County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene right near beach access one.
The team used a helicopter to drop a buoy and bring the struggling swimmers in the water to safety.
A deputy swam out to the couple at the second sand bar and brought the woman to shore.
The man was brought to shore by a bystander on a jet ski.
Deputies said the couple was visiting from Georgia, and they are both okay.
