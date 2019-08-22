BCSO: PCB man threatened to contact ICE, Republicans if victim didn’t pay blackmail

A Panama City Beach man threatened to contact ICE, the IRS, Florida’s Department of Revenue and the Republican Caucus if she did not pay him $28,000, according to a complaint affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Blake Gendreau, 35, sent several text messages to the victim demanding “one years salary” or he would let the government agencies and the Republicans know that she was allegedly hiring illegal immigrants.

Gendreau quoted Florida law in the blackmail texts and the penalties for, “knowingly employing illegal immigrants,” deputies wrote.

He also sent a photo of himself to the victim standing outside the Department of Homeland Security, deputies wrote.

In another text message Gendreau seemed to realize he had made a mistake in his alleged blackmail attempt.

“I was also made aware of the consequences of asking for money not to testify,” he wrote. “In working with ICE I’m protecting in my lapse of judgment.”

He was arrested and charged with extortion.