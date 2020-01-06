BCSO: PCB man posted child porn on tumblr

Posted: / Updated:

Austin Stephens

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Panama City Beach man is accused of promoting the sexual performance of a child after he allegedly shared a video of child pornography on his Tumblr blog, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

“By posting the video on his blog, the defendant made the video available for others to view or copy,” deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened in March of 2018. The suspect, Austin Stephens, was scheduled for his first appearance in front of a judge on Monday.

According to his arrest affidavit, Stephens allegedly told deputies he was “exploring” on the “darker end of that section of Tumblr.” He added that he was not sexually attracted to children but was curious after looking at various anime images.

