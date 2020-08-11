BCSO partners with Tyndall AFB for high-speed driving course

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WMBB) — When it comes to training for a high-speed pursuit, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with Tyndall Air Force Base through another community partnership.

The idea came as a solution to different problems.

“We have the facilities but we don’t have the expertise and knowledge,” said 325th Security Forces Squadron 2nd Lt. Victoria Tanner. BCSO Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said they have the opposite dilemma, as they have the expertise and now need a better place to practice their skills.

“In order to drive and train drivers in a more realistic way it would be better for us to have them at a higher rate of speed,” Corley said.

Now, through the community partnership, the sheriff’s office will have a training facility fit for a fighter jet as Tyndall AFB will be sharing one of it’s old runways, the Silver Flag taxiway and runway. Tyndall AFB airmen will also be receiving the training course, with curriculum taught in part by Gulf Coast State College, giving them a chance to learn new skills and form a network with local law enforcement.

“We have really basic driving knowledge, so this is going to be a really great way to close that training gap,” said 2nd Lt. Tanner, who added that forming that network makes the community safer. “Having that good working relationship is always so much better beforehand. It increases safety for everyone.”

Corley agreed.

“That will enhance our training, that’s going to enhance not only ours but those on Tyndall that’s going to be taking this training as well,” she said. “It’s going to be far more realistic, which is really exciting.”

Both Corley and 2nd. Lt. Tanner said the driving course is still in planning stages, and is scheduled to begin in the next couple of months.