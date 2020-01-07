BCSO: Panama City man stole $70,000 in equipment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is accused of stealing $70,000 worth of equipment, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

On Friday, the trailer containing a skid steer and a bush hog was stolen from the parking lot of a business on Front Beach Road.

BCSO investigators obtained video surveillance footage from businesses near the location of the theft. It was determined that a large, commercial-grade work truck was used to steal the trailer. Further investigation led investigators to the vehicle at the suspect’s residence in the Cove area of Bay County.

On Saturday deputies made contact with the owner of the vehicle. Nelson Reed Frisby, 26, of Massalina Drive, admitted to being involved.

Frisby then took investigators to where he had left the stolen equipment the night before. The stolen trailer, skid steer, and bush hog were located at a residence in Bayou George, off of County Road 2301. All equipment was recovered and returned to the victim.

Frisby was charged with grand theft of property valued at $20,000 to $100,000 and booked into the Bay County Jail. The vehicle used to steal the equipment was seized.

The investigation continues and more arrests are expected, deputies wrote in a news release.