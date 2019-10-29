BCSO offering safety advice as Halloween approaches

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents and children to follow a few words of advice this Halloween to ensure safety for all who are out trick-or-treating.

  • Use costumes that are well-fitted and easily seen in the dark.
  • Use treat bags that are bright in color or glow in the dark.
  • Avoid masks when possible. If you must use one, make sure the child can see well when wearing the mask.
  • Know the area your child will be in while trick-or-treating, or better yet, go with them.
  • Use flashlights, as some streetlights have not yet been replaced, and many houses remained damaged and have no lights on. Teach children to avoid damaged, empty homes.
  • Remind kids never enter a stranger’s home or car.
  • Opened candy should be thrown away. Teach your children to wait until you have inspected their candy before eating any.
  • If you are giving away candy at your home, make sure the path to your front door is clear and well lit.

Always remember to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

