BCSO: Lottery scammer caught with $10,000

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly scammed a Kentucky man out of $10,000.

Garinton Moore

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday, from a deputy in Logan County, Kentucky. This deputy said a man in his area was concerned he had been scammed, and had filed a report with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The man had sent $10,000 in cash to an address in Bay County to pay “taxes” and receive his Jamaican Lottery winnings.

The Criminal Investigations Division Fraud Unit tracked down and arrested Garinton Moore, 50, of Patronis Drive, Panama City Beach, on a charge of principle to fraud. The Kentucky victim’s $10,000 were recovered and will be returned to him, deputies added.

Anyone receiving notification they have won a lottery they never entered, especially a foreign lottery, is advised to remain skeptical and never send money to receive cash winnings, deputies wrote.