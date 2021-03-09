BCSO: Investigators discover new victim in sex predator case

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that they discovered a new victim during an ongoing investigation into child sex predators.

Deputies arrested Laken George, 28, of Springfield, on February 2, during the undercover investigation called Operation Watchdog. George was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender. On Tuesday, deputies arrested George on new charges.

When arrested on February 2, George was in possession of a phone which was seized from him for further analysis. Investigators then found child pornography and video of George engaged in sex with a juvenile.

Deputies spoke with the juvenile victim who confirmed the sex acts took place in George’s vehicle and home on multiple occasions. They added that George initially contacted the victim through social media and then later in person, which led to the sexual encounters. They also said that George knew the victim was a minor.

George is now charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and multiple counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.