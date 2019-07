PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a homicide.

Deputies said a body was found Saturday afternoon on the east end of the beach. Officials, however, did not specify an exact neighborhood on the east end.

Reports indicate that foul play is suspected at this time. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released and is pending next of kin notification.

We’ll continue to bring you details on this story as they become available.