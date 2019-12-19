BCSO investigating a murder in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a murder at the 3000 block 26th Court. Details are still coming in, but officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they are working with Panama City Beach Police actively on the case. They have been on the scene with the body for a few hours after they were called to the house around 4:30 pm after responding to a call from PCBPD. BCSO has confirmed the victim is an adult male. As more details are released we will keep you updated.