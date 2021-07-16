BCSO holds free movie night to bring families together

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friends and family came out for a free showing of ‘The Sandlot’ at John B. Gore park in Callaway on Friday night.

Captain Steve Harbuck with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said events like this are are important to their agency.

He said there is a little bit of nostalgia surrounding these movie nights and adds they’re trying to bring families together with free events everyone can enjoy.

“We’re lacking in a lot of things in our country right now,” Harbuck said. “But the family — we’ve gotta get the family stronger. Whatever we can do to get the family together and do simple things that don’t cost you money and just brings you together as a family I think is so important. The integrity of the people revolves around the strength of their family.”

Harbuck said they don’t hold these events because they’re looking for the kudos — he said they do it because family is important to them.

If you missed tonight’s movie night, Harbuck said they plan to hold more over the summer.