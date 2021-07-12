BCSO has a solution for this year’s increase in overdoses and inmates

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — With an increase in overdoses and inmates within Bay County, the sheriff’s office has a plan.

In a partnership with the Northwest Florida Health Network, BCSO has positions open for Care Coordinators.

“We see people on the worst days of their lives, and the worst circumstances possible,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Ford has seen an all-time high in the number of inmates overflowing jails as well as the number of drug overdoses.

“The first six months of this year, 150 overdoses in Bay County and about 15 of those being fatal,” said Ford.

There is a plan in place to slow this trend. BCSO has received a grant from Northwest Florida Health Network. With this partnership, the sheriff’s office will be able to hire two care coordinators.

“They’re not a counselor to bring them into the office to provide them with services,” said Ford. “But it is to direct them to the appropriate services.”

Deputies and investigators in the field will have the ability to call the Care Coordinators to refer them to clients.

“My hope is to provide those services on the front end by, you know, we are in the best position to know who needs help just because we encounter people in the worst circumstances,” he said.

Ford said they have received the grant and they are already hiring for those two positions.

If you are interested you can visit the BCSO website or give them a call at their non-emergent number: