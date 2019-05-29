BCSO: Gulf Coast State College cashier stole more than $60,000

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Bay County Sheriff's Office received a complaint on May 20th, 2019, from Gulf Coast State College in reference to one of their senior cashiers. After performing an audit, administrators believe the cashier, Emily Batson, stole more than $60,000 from the college.

Batson was responsible for giving out weekly cash allotments to pay for food on the weekends for athletes on scholarship. Each month she would calculate how much cash she would need and request a withdrawal from the college for that amount. Each athlete signed a receipt for the amount of cash she gave them each week, officials wrote in a news release.

If a student quit school or did not maintain their scholarship, this would leave extra money in the account. This remaining money was supposed to go back to the college. Now investigators believe Batson kept that money, officials wrote.

In April of 2019, Batson requested a withdrawal of $11,646.00. An administrator realized that she had already requested that amount and asked Batson why she had requested the exact same amount of cash again. Batson stated she had made a mistake. Shortly after that, she filled out a deposit for $11,646.00 plus what cash she had at that time in her drawer to be returned to the college.

Now concerned, administrators called for an audit and learned that more than $60,000 was missing. It is believed Batson has been taking the money since September of 2017, officials wrote.

Batson, 30, of Pacesetter Road in Panama City, turned herself in to the Bay County Jail on Friday. She was charged with larceny, more than $20,000 but less than $100,000.

