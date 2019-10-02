BCSO gives residents an inside look at the Sheriff’s Office with Citizen’s Police Academy

LYNN HAVEN — If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, you now have the opportunity to find out.

Sheriff Tommy Ford and the BCSO are inviting residents to their Citizen’s Police Academy; the first meeting was held on Tuesday evening.

“We want them to kind of become immersed in what we do here to show them and teach them as much about what we do everyday as we can,” said Sheriff Ford.

Participants are able to hear from several departments inside the Sheriff’s Office, like the Aviation Unit, Narcotics Division, S.W.A.T. Team and K-9 Unit.

Sheriff Ford said he’s hoping the academy will help residents see more of BCSO than just their patrol cars on the streets.

“We’re going to do different presentations for them as well as some hands-on scenarios,” he said. “They’ll use our firearms simulator, we’ll have our S.W.A.T. Team and our bomb squad and our K-9 Units do demonstrations for them and our hope is that they walk away proud of the Sheriff’s Office.”

There will be six meetings; the first five will be held every Tuesday in October through the 29th, beginning at six p.m..

The last meeting will be on Saturday, November 2nd, at a time to be announced during daylight hours.

To register for the Citizen’s Police Academy, call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 and ask for Ms. Peggy MacDonald.

Seats are limited.