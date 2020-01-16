BCSO getting new facility to house special vehicles

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will soon be expanding their office, building a new 9,000 square foot facility to house their special vehicles.

The facility will be located on a vacant piece of land located next to the Sheriff’s Office.

The property will be used to house special things like boats, big cats, and other vehicles needed to manuever around during storms.

City Manager, Vickie Gainer, says that if there’s one thing our local law enforcement learned after Hurricane Michael, it’s that they can never be too prepared for future storms.

“I think its so important even for cities and for other businesses to think about where you’re gonna store some of these things when you’re gonna need them quickly and so this is gonna be for some of their special units and vehicles that they will be able to get to fairly quickly,” Gainer said.

The new facility will be located at 303 34th Street in Lynn Haven.

