BCSO: Final suspect in Ed Ross murder surrenders

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The last of five suspects in the murder of Edward Ross has turned himself in to authorities.

Jorge Perez turned himself in at 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the Bay County Jail and is charged with an open count of murder. Four others; Andre Bivins, 30, Joshua Campbell, 21, Abel Ortiz, 16, and Jorge Hernandez, 17, have been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Andre Bivins

Joshua Campbell

Ross was shot and killed on December 29 in his Panama City Beach home.

Investigators said the group killed Ross during a botched robbery.

The investigation began to get traction in January, said Sheriff Tommy Ford.

“On January 14 we released a video to the public of a possible suspect in a convenience store close to the scene,” Ford said. “We received a large amount of tips of related to the identity of the man in the video. We were able to identify this man as Andre Bivins, 30, of Leon County.”

Abel Ortiz

Jorge Hernandez

The video itself proved to be a key piece of evidence.

“What’s significant about the video at the store is, we had two cars that you could see several male individuals wearing similar clothing as what was described from witnesses at the scene,” Captain Jason Daffin said. “They were communicating in the cars. It looks like they were planning something and they were in and out of the parking lot.”

Bivins and Perez are also accused of being connected to an armed home invasion robbery in Panama City. Ortiz and Hernandez are being held by Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice. All of the suspects are charged with an open count of murder.