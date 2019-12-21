BCSO Deputies deliver holiday meals

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB)–Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office spent their Friday afternoon delivering bags of food to those in need.

“I think we’re sitting at 890 people that the Sheriff’s Office has been able to provide food for,” said Deputy Casey Melton.

All thanks to ‘Operation Thankfull’, a project launched by Deputy Melton.

Those on the receiving end say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“I was thrilled for them. I mean it’s just like taking a big deep breath and being able to breathe without any problems,” said Gail Ogde, a Fountain resident.

While delivering meals, Melton got to surprise some families with a little something more than meals.

“The last two houses we’ve been at have been in need of toys for Santa so I’ve been able to deliver both homes with toys,” Melton said.

Melton had gifts ready to go in her patrol car; making sure these children wake up to gifts christmas morning.

“I feel blessed, I mean without this we wouldn’t have had a Christmas. My son would’ve went without,” said Scott Lucero, a Fountain resident.

All the families breathed a sigh of relief as they received some much needed help.

“I feel really proud that I work for an agency that allows me to do this, that allows me to stretch out and you know go beyond what it calls to be a deputy,” Melton said.

If you’d like to donate to Operation Thankfull, you can drop off a monetary donation or a non perishable food item at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

