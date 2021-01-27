BCSO continues to investigate double homicide in Laguna Beach area

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The investigation continues after two men were found dead in Panama City Beach Tuesday night. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Del Mar Drive and later found two unresponsive men.

Investigators say a two neighbors were out on a walk when they noticed a man lying on a porch of the residence on the corner of Del Mar Drive and Corto Place. The men checked on the man and quickly realized he was unresponsive so they called for help.

The Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene a short while later and discovered the man had gun shot wounds.

“They also searched the house and ended up finding another deceased individual as well,” said Captain Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Daffin says the call came in around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday but investigators believe the two bodies had been there for hours before.

“It appears that this incident took place sometime between 7:30-8:30 the night of January 26th, Tuesday,” Capt. Daffin said.

Both men were discovered with gun shot wounds. But Capt. Daffin says no calls for shots fired came in.

“At the time we did not get any calls in regards to that, but when we got out there and started doing interviews we discovered some people had heard them,” Capt. Daffin said.

The two men were reportedly in Panama City Beach for work.

“It’s businessmen from Georgia that were coming down to do renovations on the house. That appears to be what they were doing at the house at the time this took place,”Capt. Daffin said.

The Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation unit spent the day interviewing possible witnesses, processing the crime scene, and tracking down leads.

“Right now it looks like it’s an isolated thing, we don’t have any reason to believe that this is going to keep recurring,” Capt. Daffin said.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office is unable to confirm their identies or if they have any suspects as the investigation is ongoing.

If you were in the area last night and saw anything out of the ordinary, investigators are asking you to call the Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700.