BCSO conducting death investigation in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Detectives with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation in Panama City Beach.

Officials said they found a Georgia man face down in a canal on Mariner Drive Wednesday morning. The man was visiting his family in town, they added.

The cause of his death and other details about the investigation have not yet been released. We will have more information on air and online as it becomes available.