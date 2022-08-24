PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s investigators are warning the public after they arrested a man for lewd and lascivious conduct and noted that he “has been affiliated with multiple youth football associations.”

On Tuesday, investigators interviewed a 14-year-old who said they were in contact with 31-year-old Zackary Peterson, online as well as in person.

“The victim said Peterson was asking for inappropriate images and had touched the victim in a sexual manner on at least one occasion,” deputies said in a news release. “It was also discovered that Peterson was purchasing items for the child, as well as sending him money via an online payment application.”

Peterson was interviewed, and he was only joking with the victim, but one of the inappropriate images of the victim was found on Peterson’s phone, they added.

Peterson was taken to the Bay County Jail where he was charged with lewd or lascivious conduct, as well as the use of a computer to solicit a child for a sexual act.

Deputies added that anyone who has concerns their child may have been victimized by Peterson is urged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and ask for Lt. Jeremy Mathis, Cpl. Jake McGowin, or Inv. Jake Roberts. Call 850-747-4700.