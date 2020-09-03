BCSO carries out three search warrants, arrests three

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Over the last week, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has carried out three separate search warrants and arrested three different men all on drug charges.

Investigators with the Special Investigations Division executed warrants at homes on Altha Avenue, Beech Street, and Huntington Drive. From all three busts, they seized marijuana, MDMA, and methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Raymond King, Joshua Lee Webb, and Branden Reddish.

While investigators say they don’t typically seize marijuana as much anymore, they say getting the other substances off the street is crucial.

“The other stuff is really important for us to get off the streets especially things like heroin or some of those pills because a lot of the times we just don’t know what’s in those pills. These days we’re seeing a lot of pills and a lot of heroin mixed with fentanyl and other really dangerous substances that can hurt somebody,” said Lieutenant Investigator Kevin Francis.

Francis says the substances seized from all three residences will be sent out to labs for further testing.