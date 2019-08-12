BCSO breaks down rules of the road for school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — School starts for the Panhandle on Monday, August 12, which means drivers will be sharing the roads with school buses and potentially more pedestrians.

The roads in the area may look different heading into the new academic year though, due to damage to posted speed limit signs and other spots normally alerting drivers to school zones.

Lt. Marc Tochterman with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office joined News 13 This Morning to discuss those missing markers, along with when drivers are required by law to stop for a school buses.